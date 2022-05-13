AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.