AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 12,904 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.