AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

SHAK opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

