AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

