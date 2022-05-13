AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of SBLK opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.23%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

