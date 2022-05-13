Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $272.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.86.

NYSE APD opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

