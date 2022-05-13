Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.12.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

