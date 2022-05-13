Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

ALTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE ALTG opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,856,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,102,951.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 223,687 shares of company stock worth $2,501,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

