Michael Benstock Purchases 2,146 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) CEO Michael Benstock bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,015.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Benstock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Benstock bought 8,358 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $128,462.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

