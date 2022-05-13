Charles Lafrades Sells 4,806 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GPRO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.