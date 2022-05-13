Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth $8,887,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCRD opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

