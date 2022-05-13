AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,895 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.