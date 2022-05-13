AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.