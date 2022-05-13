Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $63,441.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.