Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,418 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of REG opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

