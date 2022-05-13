AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 235,903 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.