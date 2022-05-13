2,418 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after acquiring an additional 385,446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 49.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of REG opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

