23,290 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth $8,887,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

