Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

