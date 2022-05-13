Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 501.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,569,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 217.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.90 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

