AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.