AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $245.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.60 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

