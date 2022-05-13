MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MDB opened at $245.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.77 and a 200-day moving average of $432.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.60 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

