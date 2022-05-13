AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,453 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 788.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $16,850,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 82.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $459,505.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.24 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.