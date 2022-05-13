AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 118,739 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

