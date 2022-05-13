AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 418.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $321.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

