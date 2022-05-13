Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

