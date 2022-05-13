AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 123.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 109,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 26.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.55 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.52.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

