Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

