Lawrence L. Gray Buys 4,370 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.