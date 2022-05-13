AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $3,808,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day moving average of $223.01. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.