AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

OI stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

