AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Belden by 29.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Belden by 28.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $54.42 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

