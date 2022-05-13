AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 501.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.90 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

