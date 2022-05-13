First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,711 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,845,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

