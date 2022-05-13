First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $280.98 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.20 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.11.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.