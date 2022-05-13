Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

