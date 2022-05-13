Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,348,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $453,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 130,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,796,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $255.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

