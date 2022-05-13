Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,141 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

