Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

