Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.60 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

