AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

