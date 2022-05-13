Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.60 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

