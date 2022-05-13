Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 532.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $280.98 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.11.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,872 shares of company stock worth $1,575,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.