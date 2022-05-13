Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.