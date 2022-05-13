Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 169 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Grid by 231.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Grid by 110.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $73.11 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

