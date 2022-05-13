Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.