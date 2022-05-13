AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 808,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 630,244 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 115.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.