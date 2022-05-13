Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,386 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

