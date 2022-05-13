FWL Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.72 and a 200-day moving average of $308.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

